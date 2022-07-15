Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships

Author and actor Rebecca Humphries discusses her memoir, Why Did You Stay? A memoir about self-worth on this week's Millennial Love. The book details what happened after Rebecca's boyfriend was caught kissing his Strictly Come Dancing partner and how she later reclaimed the narrative. Rebecca discusses the narrative women are brought up with and how narcissists exploit that ideal.

If you've been affected by any of the issues discussed in this podcast, you can find support at www.womensaid.org.uk

Check out Millennial Love on all major podcast platforms and Independent TV, and keep up to date @Millennial_Love on Instagram and TikTok.