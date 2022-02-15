A fox that got its head stuck inside a watering can has been rescued by the RSPCA.

The animal is suspected to have been looking for something to eat or drink when she got into difficulty near Colchester, in Essex.

A member of the public called the animal rescue charity after spotting the "distressed" fox thrashing about with the can on its head late last week.

Rescue officer Natalie Read was able to save the fox by carefully prising the can off her head before it bounded off with no injuries.

