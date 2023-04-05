Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith ‘call off engagement’ after two weeks

Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith have reportedly called off their engagement just two weeks after announcing their plans to marry.

Vanity Fair report that sources close to the media mogul, 92, said the couple had “abruptly” called off their plans, with one source citing Murdoch’s alleged discomfort with Smith’s evangelical views.

Murdoch, who has been married four times, announced his engagement to the former dental hygienist, 66, last month.

At the time, he revealed he’d proposed to Smith with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire ring, which he personally selected, on St Patrick’s Day.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.