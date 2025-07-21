Ryanair boss reveals exact bonus staff get for catching oversized bags

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has revealed the bonus his staff receive for identifying oversized bags before they reach the plane - and is weighing up increasing it.

Speaking to Petula Martyn on RTE Radio 1 this morning (21 July), O’Leary confirmed Ryanair staff get a bonus of around €1.50 per bag caught.

“We’re thinking of increasing it, so that we eliminate [oversized bags],” he added.

O’Leary also claimed there was “no chance” of European Parliament proposals allowing passengers to bring a 7kg bag onboard planes for free passing into law because “that amount of bags don’t fit on the aircraft”.