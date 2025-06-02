Sam Gardiner takes part in Race Across The World in resurfaced video after his death

Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner has died at the age of 24, with resurfaced footage showing him waiting for a night bus with his mother Jo whilst participating on the show.

The former BBC contestant and his mother can be seen purchasing tickets for an overnight coach in Peru in an episode that aired in 2019, before tucking into some food whilst they wait.

The 24-year-old was involved in a car crash on the A34 near Manchester on 26 May. He died from his injuries three days later on Thursday (29 May).

His parents remembered him as "loyal, funny and fiercely protective," adding that he brought "warmth, laughter and a smattering of chaos wherever he went”.