Scarlett Moffatt has shared a powerful body image message with her followers as she embarks on a new venture that brings her “sheer joy”.

The former Gogglebox star posted a video of her twirling around the dance floor in a ballroom dancing final, stunning in a neon green dress on Sunday (1 June).

“I’ve said it once, I’ll say it a million times. DO NOT let your shape, size or age stop you from doing something that brings you joy,” she told her 2.4million Instagram followers.

The 34-year-old encouraged her fans to ignore that “silly inner sabotage voice” and start pursuing their dreams straight away.