William and Kate bring George, Charlotte and Louis to new school ahead of first day

Prince William and Kate brought their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to their new school to prepare them for their first full day.

The royal children will be attending co-educational and private Lambrook School in Berkshire, after the family's move to Windsor.

It will be Prince Louis's first ever day in school, with the four-year-old accompanied by his older brother and sister as he enters full-time education.

This footage shows the family arriving at the school for a 90-minute introductory session, ahead of their first full day today (8 September).

