A dog who ventured on over 300 search and rescue missions across an 11-year-career is among five canines being honoured with an award for their dedicated service to the British public.

Vet charity The People's Dispensary For Sick Animals awarded each pup with a PDSA Order of Merit at a special ceremony in London on Thursday (14 July).

The awards recognise service animals that do a stellar job without actually knowing they are doing so.

Dogs named Zak, Oliver, Clive, Jerry and Dexter were all honoured at the ceremony.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.