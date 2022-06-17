Expert reveals modesty garments actors use during sex scenes

When filming sex scenes, it’s crucial that actors feel comfortable and safe on set. This is where Ita O’Brien, intimacy coordinator and movement director, comes in. Ita has choreographed sex scenes in shows like Normal People, I May Destroy You and Sex Education, to name a few. She chats to Olivia about some of the props used to simulate sex in television and film, and how to create intimacy while protecting actors’ wellbeing on set.

