Scientists have developed shoes that can detect obstacles up to four metres away through ultrasonic sensors and warn visually impaired people, making their lives safer.

The shoes warn the wearer of unseen objects through a vibration on the foot or a signal on their smartphone.

The device, dubbed InnoMake, was developed by the Austrian company Tec-Innovation. One of its founders, Markus Raffer, is visually impaired himself and is seen donning the shoes in the video.

The company says wearers of the shoes could even forgo a traditional cane.