Adorable pet parrot learns how to become a cashier in owner’s shop

An adorable pet parrot has become an unlikely assistant, helping with daily tasks in his owner’s shop in Bangkok, Thailand.

Footage shows the sun conure learning how to greet customers, taking money and placing it in a pot.

The friendly bird squawks as his owner talks to him.

“My pet is smart. I teach him a lot of things and he seems to enjoy it,” the parrot’s proud owner Tanaporn Pansamut said.

