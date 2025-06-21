Sir David Beckham has Victoria in stitches over his wonky carrot

David Beckham had wife Victoria in stitches at his wonky carrots as the newly knighted former professional footballer proudly showed off his vegetable patch.

David posted a video update of his vegetable garden on instagram saying, "not exactly what I expected but to be fair it had Lady Beckham laughing."

He went on to say, Victoria, "sorry about my carrot."

Beckham was knighted in the King's Birthday Honours list on June 13.