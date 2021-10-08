A woman left confused by the constant ringing of her doorbell was shocked to discover the slimy culprit was in fact a slug.

Lianne Jennings, 35, received notifications about unusual activity outside of her home and when she checked the footage, found the innocent creature sliding over the doorbell’s camera.

“I was in bed and got notified that something at my front door was making a motion,” Lianne, who lives in Essex, said.

“I was a bit freaked out first and then when I played it back, I started laughing!”