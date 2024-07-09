Sophie Turner appeared to reference her dating life as she decided to “try something different” in a cheeky new ad for St-Germain Drinks.

The Game of Thrones star, 28, confirmed her split from husband of four-years Joe Jonas last year and is now rumoured to be dating Peregrine Pearson.

In a new ad for St-Germain’s Hugo Spritz cocktail, Turner sits down at the bar in a luxury hotel on the French Riviera and asks for “something different, fresh and fun”.

Reeling off a list of her demands, she adds her order must be “fresh, fun, bubbly, bright and sweet” and tells the camera that she’s “very particular”.

The star is then handed her Hugo Spritz and describes it as “the whole package”.