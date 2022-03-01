Roaring lion chases hotel guests into lobby after they ‘interrupted his mating’

A roaring lion sent guests fleeing as he charged towards their balcony at a hotel in South Africa.

Dwayne Gonsalves, who shared the footage, was leading a tour through the Welgevonden Game Reserve in the Waterberg District of Limpopo when they spotted the beast mating nearby.

It’s fair to say the lion didn’t take well to being interrupted and bounded towards one of the jeeps, roaring at the guests as they got out of their vehicle.

Unsurprisingly, they quickly fled to higher ground, running into the hotel lobby.

