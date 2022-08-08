Amateur astronomer captures impressive picture of Jupiter from back garden

An amateur astronomer has captured an impressive picture of Jupiter from his back garden in Northamptonshire.

Jamie Cooper observed the spectacle through his Skywatcher 300PDS Newtonian telescope on Sunday, 7 August.

"Jupiter is very well placed in UK skies over the next few months - a bright star-like object in the eastern skies easily seen with the naked eye," Cooper said.

The 53-year-old added that in the centre of his images is the famous "Great Red Spot," which he says is a "huge anticyclonic storm that's been raging for at least 200 years."

