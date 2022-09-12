A fire sparked by a SpaceX test at a launch facility in south Texas destroyed 68 acres of bush at a protected reserve last Thursday (8 September), wildlife experts say.

Crews at the Starbase in Boca Chica were conducting a static test of the prototype Raptor spaceship when burning debris ignited nearby grass, local news reported.

Fire crews rushed to the site and conducted controlled burns in an effort to stop the flames from reaching buildings on the Starbase facility, but the blaze spread rapidly onto neighbouring areas.

