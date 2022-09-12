Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:36
SpaceX: Fire at launch site burns 68 acres at protected refuge and kills wildlife
A fire sparked by a SpaceX test at a launch facility in south Texas destroyed 68 acres of bush at a protected reserve last Thursday (8 September), wildlife experts say.
Crews at the Starbase in Boca Chica were conducting a static test of the prototype Raptor spaceship when burning debris ignited nearby grass, local news reported.
Fire crews rushed to the site and conducted controlled burns in an effort to stop the flames from reaching buildings on the Starbase facility, but the blaze spread rapidly onto neighbouring areas.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:42
Inseperable toddlers born just days apart by twin mothers play together
00:34
Queen Elizabeth II’s image projected onto Sydney Opera House as tribute
00:24
West Ham fans sing ‘God Save the Queen’ in tribute to Elizabeth II
00:57
Her Majesty’s witty reply to American tourists who asked if she had ‘met the Queen’
03:13
Queen Elizabeth II: A day-by-day guide between now and the funeral
02:49
Queen Elizabeth II’s most playful moments, from jokes about her age to parachuting with James Bond
03:05
How will Queen Elizabeth II’s death be felt across the world?
02:32
Queen Elizabeth II's key moments throughout her 70-year reign
01:14
King Charles quotes Robert Burns as he makes first appearance at Scottish parliament
01:00
King Charles III and siblings keep vigil over Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral
00:23
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Merseyside Police search golf course for murder weapon
00:57
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state in St Giles’ Cathedral as public pay respects
01:15
Nicola Sturgeon shares story about ‘tense’ incident with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis
00:20
Prince William extends arm to Meghan Markle before meeting mourners in Windsor
01:26
Queen Elizabeth II ‘lookalike’ has no plans to retire after death of monarch
00:49
King Charles wears kilt as he greets Nicola Sturgeon ahead of Scottish parliament session
00:33
Biden references message from Queen Elizabeth II at 9/11 memorial
00:46
Biden praises 9/11 first responders in memorial speech at Pentagon
01:25
‘Bell of hope’ rings in New York in honour of 9/11 victims
01:49
US flag unfurled from Pentagon roof to mark 9/11 attacks
01:40
How to pay your respects to Queen Elizabeth II while monarch lies-in-state in Westminster
00:22
Tony Blair awkwardly looks around room at Accession Council ceremony
01:39
Royals tasked with taking care of the Queen’s beloved corgis revealed
00:54
King Charles and Queen Consort arrive at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
00:48
Prince Andrew heckled as he follows Queen’s coffin through Edinburgh’s Royal Mile
00:17
Prince Andrew only royal not in military uniform as procession lead by King Charles follows Queen’s coffin
00:40
Royal Standard flag raised from half-mast as King Charles III arrives at Holyroodhouse
00:39
Moment the Queen’s passing was announced on London’s Elizabeth Line
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
00:46
Premier League suspends football fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II
01:00
Robert Lewandowski makes Champions League history with Barcelona hat-trick
00:32
Conor McGregor leaves court after facing additional driving offences
04:39
College coach discusses breaking world record for longest basketball hoop shot
01:29
‘Nature never forgives’: Ban Ki-moon echoes Pope Francis in urgent climate appeal
00:29
Lightning strikes across Birmingham amid thunderstorm
00:26
Californian fields ravaged by raging wildfire near interstate
00:42
Plumes of smoke fill Californian sky as wildfire burns
00:59
Marcus Rashford's upturn in form down to 'personal happiness', Erik ten Hag says
01:18
Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola
01:01
Premier League: Tuchel says Chelsea side was ‘not tough enough’ after defeat to Southampton
00:47
Liverpool v Bournemouth: Jurgen Klopp hails ‘perfect afternoon’ after 9-0 victory
01:21
Man United v Southampton: Everything you need to know ahead of the match
01:22
Man United's Erik ten Hag reacts to 1-0 win against Southampton
01:47
'We were not good enough': Jurgen Klopp disappointed after Liverpool loss to Man United
02:16
Premier League: Man United's Erik ten Hag 'really happy' with victory over Liverpool
00:43
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? contestant accidentally reveals filming secret
00:24
Frozen Planet II trailer: David Attenborough returns with another epic wildlife adventure
01:30
Great British Bake Off 2022: Meet the new contestants
00:45
Harry Styles leads round of applause for the Queen at Madison Square Garden concert
11:25
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Binge or Bin
03:10
Matt Smith is ‘gleefully violent’ in House of the Dragon
02:29
House of the Dragon should be ‘judged on its own merit’
10:18
House of the Dragon | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
00:50
Love Island’s Amber Gill says coming out shouldn’t be a ‘big deal’
00:38
Amber Gill says she faced ‘insane pressure’ after leaving Love Island
23:54
Love Island’s Amber Gill discusses finding holiday romance, coming out, and life after the villa
49:30
Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21