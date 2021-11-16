This is the moment a squirrel who had found its way into a bedroom sent a mother and daughter fleeing for cover after coming out from behind a bed and leaping around the room.

It looks like the squirrel is trying to find a tree or branch to attach itself to as it leaps up and off the bed.

Carlie Jones was innocently watching TV in her room in Wales on 24 August when the rodent jumped through her open window and caused the commotion.