'Greedy' squirrel rescued by RSPCA after getting stuck in bird feeder

A hungry squirrel had to be rescued by the RSPCA after discovering it was too fat to climb out.

The squirrel was discovered by a Hartlepool home-owner on Saturday when they attempted to top up their garden bird-feeder.

Pictures capture the animal stuck between the bars of the feeder designed to keep the rodents away.

The RSPCA were immediately called and rescue officer Ruth Thomas-Coxon used wire cutters to free the trapped grey.

Video captures the animal running to freedom down the garden.

