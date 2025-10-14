Stacey Solomon was left thrilled with a gift she received from David and Victoria Beckham after she sent the footballer a “cringe” voice note.

In a recent episode of BBC’s Stacey & Joe, the 36-year-old reached out to the former England captain for any advice he may have on beekeeping, which he took up back in 2020.

Whilst the star initially “regretted” sending the message, she was overjoyed on Monday (13 October) to receive a reply from the Beckhams, who sent her a package which included two jars of homemade honey from their Cotswolds estate.

“This is the best thing ever! Thanks David, we love you,” she said, before adding: “I bet they’re hilarious in real life, we need to go on a night out with David and Victoria.”