‘Rebel scum’ steals Star Wars Stormtrooper from driveway

Police in Oklahoma are appealing for information on the “rebel scum” that stole a Star Wars Stormtrooper from the driveway of a home.

Sharing footage of the moment the man walks off with the full-size character, Tulsa Police Department filled their appeal with puns from the famous franchise.

“Rebel scum caught absconding with a Stormtrooper, do you know this man?” they asked.

“The Force will be strong with the Chosen One who can bring this nerf-herder before the Jedi Council (or in this case, Criminal Court)”.

