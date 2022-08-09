Strictly Come Dancing contestant Matt Goss confesses to being 'nervous'

Matt Goss confessed he is feeling “nervous” about being on the next season of Strictly Come Dancing.

“I’ve done so much, to get butterflies about something is a good feeling,” the Bro’s singer told BBC Breakfast.

Goss was announced as the latest addition to Strictly’s line-up on Monday 8 August, joining contestants Will Mellor, Kym Marsh, Richie Anderson, Kaye Adams, Jayde Adams, Ellie Simmonds, and Tyler West.

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to run its 20th season from mid-September on BBC One.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here