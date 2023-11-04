Prince of Wales pays touching tribute to Dame Deborah James during Stand Up To Cancer

The Prince of Wales made a surprise appearance during last night’s Stand Up To Cancer show (3 November), to praise the work and spirit of the late Dame Deborah James.

James’ parents watched on emotionally as the royal spoke in a minute-long pre-recorded clip.

“She encourages all to live life to the fullest, to tackle the toughest challenges with strength and bravery, and to rally together to stand up to cancer”, he told the camera.

“Deborah’s legacy continues to help break down stigmas, and ultimately, help people live longer lives.”