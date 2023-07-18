Giant ‘doomsday fish’ has rare close encounter with divers off Taiwan coast

Divers have shared footage of the moment they encountered a huge “earthquake-heralding” oarfish with holes in its body off the coast of Taiwan.

The rare sea creature - nicknamed the “doomsday fish” - was spotted floating eerily upright near Ruifang District in Taipei.

It appeared to have several holes in its body believed to be bites inflicted while escaping from a shark attack.

The illusive creature, said to be a harbinger of earthquakes and other natural disasters, measured at least 8ft long and had bulging round eyes.

Despite suggestions, the connection between the appearance of an oarfish and tsunamis or earthquakes has not been scientifically proven.