Tattoo artist spells word wrong on woman’s chest

A young woman has been left with an inerasable mistake right in the middle of her chest.

Posting to TikTok, Jennifer McGee showed off her brand new body art, a quote which was meant to read “with pain comes strength”.

However, the inspirational quote was overshadowed by a pretty huge spelling blunder.

The tattoo artist had actually inked the word strength as “strenth”.

Jennifer has seen the funny side of things, and her TikTok shows her miming to the lyrics “take away your things and go... Can’t take back what you said”.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters