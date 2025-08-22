Teacher goes viral with classroom song about sexual consent

Watch a Namibian teacher's song about consent that has gone viral on social media.

Gelda Waterboer performed the song, encouraging children to report anyone touching them inappropriately, with her students in a video which has now gathered over 12 million likes on TikTok.

"These are my private parts, no one should touch them. And if you touch my private parts, I will tell my mother," the group chants while pointing to various parts of the body, alongside the caption: "Being safe. Make sure they put in emotion."