This Morning’s Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard were left speechless after being shown life-size sand replicas of themselves.

During a segment on the ITV daytime show on Monday (14 July), the two hosts’ jaws dropped after they were shown their sandy doppelgangers, with Shephard later exclaiming: “Is that us?”

The sculpture made by SandWorld, in Dorset, shows the presenters sitting on the famous sofa with the background of a window in front of the River Thames.

The pair tried to mimic the poses their sand counterparts were doing, with Shephard calling the creation “amazing”.

The impressive sculpture took eight days to craft and used a whopping 30 tonnes of sand.