TikTok: Why has the Chinese social media app been banned in some countries?

Several countries have decided to ban TikTok, and the UK Parliament has shut down its account - but what exactly is driving concerns about the social media platform?

India banned TikTok outright in 2020, and other countries have followed suit, with some reversing and reinstating the bans periodically.

Many cited the app’s Chinese owners, ByteDance, as a reason for the bans.

The UK has not gone as far as to prohibit the app, but Tory MPs have expressed concerns over its links to China and data security risks.

