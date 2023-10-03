‘I use conkers to make my own detergent - saving £60 a month’

A mother-of-two has shared how she uses conkers to make her own laundry detergent, saving "up to £60" a month by doing so.

Kara Woodhouse collects conkers from September to December to use for detergent throughout the year.

The 29-year-old, who lives in Cambridge, says she would otherwise spend approximately £30 every two weeks on washing products.

The reason for using conkers is that they contain saponins, a cleansing chemical used by the horse chestnut seed to deter pesky insects.

Woodhouse and her children Loui, four, and Connie, three, all get involved in the production of the detergent.