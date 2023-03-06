TikTok users are trying to find their perfect partner by following a new trend associated with the phases of the moon

According to the trend, users can check if the person they are romantically interested in is their soulmate by comparing moon phases on the days they were both born.

If both of the phases are able to slot together and create a full moon, then the pair are supposedly soulmates.

There is no scientific backing to this "theory" of compatibility.

