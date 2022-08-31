What is the ‘Quiet Quitting’ TikTok trend?

A new viral trend has appeared on TikTok, with the goal of highlighting a healthier work-life balance for younger generations.

A TikToker explains ‘Quiet Quitting’ isn’t resigning from a role in a silent manner but an approach to the work-life balance that rejects ‘hustle culture’ in order to prioritise mental health.

Millennials and Generation Z users are reportedly opting for this approach to work, quitting the idea of going ‘above and beyond’ to receive gratification from the working world.

