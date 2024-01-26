Mail slip recovered from Titanic set to sell for up to $8,000 at auction

A mail slip recovered from the Titanic wreck is expected to fetch up to $8,000 (£6,290) at auction.

The “facing slip” from the ship’s post office miraculously survived the 1912 tragedy.

Much of the other mail was destroyed, but this document survived because it was sealed in the pocket of a postal clerk.

Alex Cooper Auctioneers, based in Maryland, believes the slip could sell for around $8,000.

Facing slips were used by postal clerks for sorting mail. Each had a pre-printed destination and a handstamp that showed the ship’s postmark.