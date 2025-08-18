Tommy Fury opens up about plans for more children: ‘Fatherhood changed me’

Tommy Fury has opened up about his future plans to have more children after welcoming a daughter, Bambi, with Molly-Mae Hague.

In an interview ahead of the release of his BBC documentary, Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury, the boxer and former Love Island star, 26, described how fatherhood changed him “more than anything ever before” and having a child gave him a “new lease of life.”

“She's the main reason why I still fight,” Fury said of his career. “I don't need to fight anymore. I could sit down and not do anything, but I'm all about building the best future I can for Bambi and my other future kids.”