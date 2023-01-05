Commuter uses portable live-departure clock to check station updates from bed

A commuter is showing off what’s being hailed as the “best present ever” - a tiny live-departure clock she uses to check station updates from bed.

Daisy Chapman-Chamberlain was gifted the nifty gadget by her partner - and now has no excuse not to catch her morning train.

It displays information for any UK train, tube, bus or tram journey - including notifications of delays, calling points and announcements.

The device is made by Russell Pirie of UKDepatureBoards, and is priced at £164.99.

