Trisha Paytas shares ultrasound amid pregnancy announcement

YouTube star Trisha Paytas has revealed they are expecting their first baby with Moses Hacmon.

Sharing pictures and videos of the ultrasound on social media, along with images of positive pregnancy tests, Paytas wrote: “Love at first [heart] beat #HappyValentinesDay.”

Paytas and Israeli artist Hacmon first started dating in 2020, before getting married the following year.

Their announcement has been met with an outpouring of love, with actress Julia Fox and fellow YouTuber Anna Saccone amongst those sharing their congratulations.

Sign up to our newsletters here.