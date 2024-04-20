A TSA screening dog was showered with tennis balls at his retirement party.

Messi, an 8-year-old labrador retriever, had his last run as a TSA passenger screening canine at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday 19 April.

He sniffed one final bag at the end of his shift, before being showered in tennis balls under a sign that read: “Congrats!”

The video was shared by TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein on social media website X on Friday evening.

Messi’s retirement treat has already been viewed more than 1.2 million times.