Explosives detection dog crowned TSA’s ‘cutest canine’ in annual contest

An explosives detection police dog at the San Francisco international airport has been named the winner of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) 2024 Cutest Canine contest.

Barni, a 5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, was announced in first place after a week of voting on social media.

He was crowned by his handler, Michelle, on a red carpet at the airport in San Francisco in an adorable video.

TSA held its annual nationwide contest on Instagram, X and Facebook, where the public voted for the agency’s “cutest canine” from four finalists.

A total of 87 dogs from across the US were initially nominated by their handlers, and the field was cut down to four by TSA employees.

Barni will be featured on the front cover of TSA’s 2025 Canine Calendar after his victory.