Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:21
Explosives detection dog crowned TSA’s ‘cutest canine’ in annual contest
An explosives detection police dog at the San Francisco international airport has been named the winner of the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) 2024 Cutest Canine contest.
Barni, a 5-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, was announced in first place after a week of voting on social media.
He was crowned by his handler, Michelle, on a red carpet at the airport in San Francisco in an adorable video.
TSA held its annual nationwide contest on Instagram, X and Facebook, where the public voted for the agency’s “cutest canine” from four finalists.
A total of 87 dogs from across the US were initially nominated by their handlers, and the field was cut down to four by TSA employees.
Barni will be featured on the front cover of TSA’s 2025 Canine Calendar after his victory.
Up next
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
15:04
Leila Farzad talks Kaos, The Decameron and finding the audience
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:21
Airport explosives dog crowned TSA’s ‘cutest canine’ in annual contest
00:19
Disney’s Magic Kingdom evacuated after false reports of active shooter
00:31
Fierce typhoon winds force planes to abort landings at Japan airport
00:31
Essex Police rescue two people from stricken yacht after sudden storm
00:59
Arteta bemoans ‘inconsistency’ after Rice’s controversial red card
01:18
Virgil van Dijk reflects on Liverpool career in final year of contract
00:23
Mikel Arteta details relationship with new Arsenal loanee Sterling
01:10
Man City not replacing Julian Alvarez could be mistake, Guardiola says
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:46
Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes discusses Taylor Swift’s NFL impact
02:55
How much are Oasis fans willing to pay for tickets?
00:45
Nick Grimshaw makes confession after 40th birthday Ibiza trip
01:05
Watch: Eurovision announces host for 2025
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32