Elon Musk promises 'amnesty' to suspended Twitter accounts

Elon Musk has announced that he will grant "amnesty" to Twitter accounts that were banned from the platform.

He put the question to "the people" in a poll where he asked if users who haven't "broken the law or engaged in egregious spam" should be allowed back.

The "yes" vote was 72 per cent.

"The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” the billionaire tweeted.

It comes as controversial figures such as Kanye West, Donald Trump, and Andrew Tate have had their handles resuscitated

