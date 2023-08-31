Ukrainian refugees who have found a love for Irish dancing since moving to Dublin were treated to a lesson of a lifetime when Riverdance stars dropped in to pass on some tips.

The group attends a weekly dancing class in south Dublin taken by 17-year-old Kristina Bondarenko.

The schoolgirl, who is originally from Odesa, began teaching herself Irish dancing six years ago using online videos.

Kristina and her mother Oksana moved to Ireland following the outbreak of war in Ukraine last year and they have lived in Lucan, west Dublin, for the past year.

The teenager was giving her usual dance class on Wednesday when two special guests joined them.