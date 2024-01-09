TikToker goes on part of nine-month cruise and takes 1.5 million followers with him

Marc Sebastian was hired to go on part of a nine-month world cruise and is documenting the ship’s drama for his 1.5 million TikTok followers.

He’s spending 18 nights on Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise, and after only joining the ship on Saturday 6 January, he’s already updating followers on the cruise’s “tea.”

Sebastian said passengers were continuously giving him “dirty looks” because he had his phone out a lot.

Other TikTokers documenting the cruise have spoken of a “caste system” on the ship, and cliques among guests.

Prices for the full cruise started at $59,999 per person, with a junior suite costing passengers $117,599.