TikTok: Montana becomes first US state to ban app

Montana has become the first US state to give final passage to a bill banning the social media app TikTok from operating in the state.

SB 419 passed by a vote of 54 to 43. It would ban the app from being used on personal devices.

A TikTok spokesperson said that the bill's constitutionality "will be decided by the courts."

The app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has come under intense scrutiny over worries it could hand over data to the Chinese government.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.