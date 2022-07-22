Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson explains why she fears having children

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattinson has explained why she was always “intimidated” by the idea of having children.

The TV personality spoke about links between hers and her father’s alcoholism and the fear of having kids who felt “broken”.

“I had this strong belief that there was a huge element of alcoholism that was completely genetic, that because my dad had it in him, I would just have it in me,” Pattinson said.

“I truly believed that my kids would have it too, I didn’t want them to feel different to everybody else.”

