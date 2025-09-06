Vicky Pattison breaks down in tears over mental battles ahead of Strictly debut

Vicky Pattison broke down in tears as she discussed her mental struggles ahead of her Strictly Come Dancing debut.

Speaking on her Get a Grip Podcast on Thursday (4 September), the 37-year-old discussed an emotional therapy session where she opened up on her list of reasons for participating in the BBC show, from "financial security” to “making my family proud”.

When co-host Angela Scanlon pointed out that Pattison is already achieving all of those things, she admitted that is not how she “sees herself”.

Becoming tearful, Pattison said that whilst she wants to “prove to people that I can do it”, she knows her anxiety stems from her “trying to change the opinions of people who will never like me”.

“I’m wasting my life mate. I'm wasting my time trying to pander at these people.”