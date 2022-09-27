Prince and Princess of Wales visit nation for first time as royals return to duty

The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited the nation for the first time since taking up their new titles.

William and Kate spent the first part of their trip visiting Holyhead Lifeboat Station, where dozens of people gathered along the entrance to greet them.

This week’s trip marks a return to royal duties, after a week of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

On Tuesday (27 September), flags at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace also returned to full mast to signal the end of the mourning period.

