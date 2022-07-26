Freya the walrus nearly sinks boat while trying to sunbathe in Oslo

Freya the walrus is back and causing trouble in Norway, capturing the hearts of some local residents and angering others.

The marine mammal has been caught on camera trying to climb on boats in the Oslo fjord, in an attempt to sunbathe.

Freya, named after the Norse goddess of love and beauty, weighs 600kg (1,300lb) and has already sunk a number of small vessels and inflatables in harbours around Europe.

Researchers in Oslo have now created her a customised floating dock, so she can enjoy sunny naps in peace.

