Brick wall collapses from monsoon winds seconds after cab passes by

A driver in Nanning, China, had a lucky escape when a huge brick wall collapsed into the road a second after they passed by.

The city has a monsoon-influenced subtropical climate with strong winds, which put this cab at risk on 27 May.

Winds had battered the huge wall, leading to the near-miss when it crashed down.

Hundreds of bricks scattered across the tarmac just as the cab disappeared off-camera.

The road was reportedly closed for several hours after the incident so a cleanup operation could take place.