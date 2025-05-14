Nehal Patel on building a wellness powerhouse with Comfort Click

ComfortClick CEO Nehal Patel delves into the company's innovative approach to smart home automation. He discusses how ComfortClick is revolutionizing the way we interact with our living spaces through intuitive, user-friendly technology. Patel also highlights the importance of sustainability and energy efficiency in their product designs.

Emphasising the value of entrepreneurial networks, he shares how platforms like E2E have been instrumental in fostering growth and collaboration within the tech industry.

For more information and to see the full E2E International 100 2025 list click here .

To find out more about E2E, visit https://www.e2exchange.com/