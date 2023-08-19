A whale tangled in ropes off the coast of Fuerteventura has been saved after a tourist boat noticed the animal in distress, and went to help.

Two men from Fuerteventura Full Experience, including the director, César Espino, got their snorkel gear out, and dived below the surface to untangle the whale.

Remarkably, it continued to float near the surface despite detecting human presence, allowing them to help.

According to Espino, the rescue last several hours, and although the creature had injuries from being caught in the ropes, it eventually managed to swim away.