What will cities look like in 2050?

Experts have revealed how the world’s biggest cities look like in 2050.

The United Nations has predicted that by 2050, a whopping 68 per cent of the world’s population will be living in urban areas.

Cities will continue to expand, with more skyscrapers being built as millions head to large cities for employment and career prospects.

Climate change will also have a huge impact, as many will be forced out of coastal towns due to flooding.

It’s possible that one billion people could be displaced by 2050.

