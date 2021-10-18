A rare albino squirrel was recently spotted climbing a tree in east Sussex by a stunned dog walker.

The condition affects around one in a million grey squirrels, with only 50 currently believed to be living in the UK.

Video captured by Michelle Bourner shows the “beautiful” white creature clinging to a tree in Hastings.

“I couldn’t believe it, we have lots of squirrels around where we live, but only the grey squirrels. So when I saw this beautiful white one I couldn’t believe it,” Bourner said of the sighting.

